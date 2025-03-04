Cabinet approves creation, filling of 145 posts in civic organisations

The Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today, decided to create and fill 145 posts of different categories, including 66 in newly upgraded municipal corporations, three in newly upgraded municipal councils, 70 in newly created nagar panchayats and six in the Directorate of Urban Development Department. It was some time ago that the government had upgraded many urban local bodies.

It gave approval for the creation and filling of two posts of senior resident doctor in the Department of Gastroenterology at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties at Chamiyana in Shimla district.

The Cabinet approved the draft Governor’s address to be delivered on the inaugural day of the eighth session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha commencing on March 10.

Advertisement

The 15-day budget session will commence on March 10 with the address by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, highlighting the welfare schemes and flagship programmes of the government. It will conclude on March 28. The Cabinet also gave approval to the tabling of the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India 2023-24 during the budget session.

“The Cabinet held discussions on the excise policy but did not finalise it,” said Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi while briefing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting.

Advertisement

It gave nod to the conversion of all traditional ‘katha’ manufacturing units into ‘katha’ units with IBR boilers. They would have to mandatorily register with the Chief Inspector of Boilers of the state. IBR boilers would be allowed to process khair wood with bark in the range between 5,435 quintals and 7,500 quintals in the entire year.