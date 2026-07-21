Cabinet approves infrastructure upgrade, 102 posts for Nurpur police district

The state government has sanctioned 102 posts for Nurpur police district and granted administrative approval for Rs 48 crore for the establishment of a police line and the immediate release of Rs 5 crore for the purpose. Former Nurpur MLA Ajay Mahajan said on Tuesday that the state Cabinet at a meeting on Monday gave the approval, which would strengthen the police infrastructure. The state Police Department had proposed the establishment of a police line at Bhaloon near Jassur and the immediate release of Rs 5 crore would pave the way for the construction of this vital infrastructure. Nurpur as the 14th interstate police district was created on August 5, 2022.

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Former MLA Rakesh Pathania had taken the initiative for the creation of the police district, which has in its jurisdiction the Nurpur, Jawali, Fatehpur and Indora Assembly constituencies of the lower Kangra region. The previous BJP government headed by Jai Ram Thakur had approved the creation of Nurpur police district on July 28, 2022.

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