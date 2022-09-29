Cabinet approves pay revision of agriculture varsity teachers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 28

The Cabinet today decided that the pension allowance of 5, 10 and 15 per cent would be given to pensioners, family pensioners and all-India Services pensioners belonging to the state cadre on their revised original pension from the prospective date.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, took the decision which will benefit about 86,200 pensioners/family pensioners in the age group of 65 to 80 years. The decision is aimed at wooing them ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections due in November.

The Cabinet gave its approval to revise the pay of the teachers/scientists of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Palampur, which would benefit over 240 faculty members.

The Cabinet also decided to provide a 50 per cent concession to women passengers in fares in intra-state buses originating from Kalka/ Parwanoo and Sansarpur Terrace/ Talwara and terminating in HP and vice versa.

The Cabinet gave approval to incorporation of Mandi International Airport Ltd in a joint venture with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in the ratio of 51 per cent equity share capital by the Centre and 49 per cent by the AAI.

The report of the Cabinet Sub-Committee for Assessment and Redressal of various issues in the deployment of the staff on outsourcing basis in government departments by service providers was placed before the Cabinet, which decided to draft a Policy Document on the issue.

It gave approval to the recommendations of the Cadre Review Committee to increase the strength of the HAS from the existing 228 to 246. Besides deciding to open a Government Degree College at Mamleeg in Solan district, it gave nod to opening new health, revenue circles and educational institutions.