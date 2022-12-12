Cabinet berth for Nayar sought

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 11

Hectic lobbying among Congress supporters have started for the induction of newly elected MLA Neeraj Nayar from the Chamba Assembly constituency as ‘minister’ in the Cabinet.

Fiftyone-year old Neeraj is the son of former Cabinet minister and Congress stalwart Sagar Chand Nayar.

In a press note issued here today, Block Congress Committee president Kartar Singh Thakur advocated the party high command to include Neeraj in the new Cabinet.

He said after 15 years, the Congress got an MLA from Chamba Sadar for which every party worker deserves applause. Thakur also admitted that for the past 15 years, the BJP MLAs had been occupying the Chamba seat, which resulted in the slow pace of development works in the entire region.

But, whatever work had been done in Chamba was due to the previous Congress governments only, he claimed.

Thakur further said in the Virbhadra government till 2007, former Cabinet minister Harsh Mahajan was the leader from the Chamba segment. “After that there has been no minister from the seat of the oldest district of the state.”

Expressing gratitude to the people who joined the Congress by leaving the BJP, Thakur said everyone’s respect was of paramount significance.