Cabinet expansion soon, says Himachal CM; defends cases against BJP leaders

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that the much-awaited expansion and reshuffle of the state Cabinet would take place soon and discussions in this regard had already been held and a final decision would be taken shortly. Sukhu, while addressing mediapersons in Chamba, said that there would be Cabinet expansion and reshuffle as well. Who would become minister would become clear when it happens, he added. The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to Chamba where he will preside over the closing ceremony of the International Minjar Fair. He will also inaugurate three blocks of Government Medical College at Sarol.

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He said that the state government had made available additional Rs 250 crore for the completion of the long-pending medical college project. He added, “The construction work had started during the tenure of the previous BJP government but our government arranged additional Rs 250 crore to complete the project. Healthcare is one of our top priorities after education.”

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About the recent natural disaster in Chamba, he said that the government had worked round the clock during the crisis and every possible effort was being made to help the affected people.

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About Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur’s allegation that FIRs were being registered against BJP legislators under political pressure, Sukhu said that the state government would act against anyone who had amassed wealth through corruption, irrespective of political affiliation.

“If someone has built properties worth Rs 50 crore or Rs 100 crore, they should disclose the source of that wealth. If assets have been acquired legally, they should present details. The government will not spare anyone who has amassed properties through corruption,” he added.

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The Chief Minister asserted that there was no political vendetta behind such investigations and public money should be used for the welfare of the poor, widows and children rather than enriching individuals through politics. He dismissed reports about differences with AICC in-charge Rajani Patil as baseless. “There is no conflict. Rajani Patil appreciates my working style and so does Rahul Gandhi. Such reports are spread on social media to divert attention from issues concerning BJP leaders,” he added.