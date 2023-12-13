Cabinet expansion was a tightrope walk for CM

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 12

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had to walk a tightrope while expanding his Cabinet today by inducting Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani and Jaisinghpur MLA Yadvinder Goma as ministers.

Leaves for Dubai As the Chief Minister is leaving for Dubai tomorrow, the portfolios can either be allotted late Tuesday night or after his return, a day before the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha commencing at Dharamsala in Kangra on December 19

Sukhu withstood pressure from at least six aspirants and decided to fill two of the three vacant berths. The fact that he left one ministerial berth vacant clearly reflects his political acumen, keeping the hopes of other aspirants alive. The move will help him check the possibility of dissidence by unsuccessful aspirants.

While Dharmani is considered close to former Union Commerce Minister Anand Sharma, Goma is Sukhu’s own choice. The induction of the two ministers into the Cabinet is aimed at striking a regional and caste balance, especially in the view of the parliamentary elections due next year.

The delay in the Cabinet expansion was making the aspirants impatient. The contenders for the three Cabinet berths also included Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma and Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan (Kangra) and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana (Hamirpur), besides Dharmani and Goma.

Goma’s elevation will give more representation to Kangra district where the Congress had won 10 of the 15 Assembly segments in the last Assembly elections. Till now, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, an OBC leader, was the lone Cabinet minister from Kangra. Goma, who belongs to the reserved category, will be a young face in the Cabinet and his induction will correct the imbalance caused by an inadequate representation given to Kangra.

Dharmani’s induction as a minister will give more representation to the Brahmin community as well as to Bilaspur district in the Cabinet. So far, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was the lone minister belonging to the Brahmin community. Dharmani has also been inducted with an objective to strengthen the party in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha segment represented by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

Dharmani said, “I will try to perform to the best of my ability and will take initiatives to strengthen the economy.” Goma said that he would work towards fulfilling Sukhu’s vision of making Himachal self-reliant. He added that all 10 MLAs from Kangra were united and would work to defeat the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

