Cabinet meeting on Feb 16, may decide on Rs 1,500 to women

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 13

The second Cabinet meeting of the Congress government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been scheduled for February 16. The first Cabinet meeting was held on January 13.

The government is likely to take some decisions regarding the poll promises of the payment of Rs 1,500 per month to all women aged between 18 and 60 years, creating one lakh job opportunities every year and SOPs for the old pension scheme. The government is also likely to take a decision on educational institutions that have been denotified.

After the first Cabinet meeting, Sukhu had formed two sub-committees to work out a roadmap for implementing the poll promises of Rs 1,500 to women and creating job opportunities and given a month’s time to submit their recommendations.