Cabinet nod, no action: Solan MC continues to bleed over water supply

More than a year after the state Cabinet gave in-principle approval to transfer water distribution from the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) to the Jal Shakti Department (JSD), the decision remains unimplemented, adding to the civic body’s mounting financial woes.

The proposed transfer was aimed at relieving the corporation of the costly task of water distribution and easing its cash crunch. However, the delay has defeated the very purpose of the decision, with the MC’s liability to the JSD continuing to rise.

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The corporation’s dues have climbed from Rs 137.79 crore in January to Rs 157.72 crore, an increase of nearly Rs 20 crore in nine months. Slow recovery of water charges from consumers has further compounded the problem, leaving the civic body unable to pay more than a fraction of its bills to the department.

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“Following an aggressive recovery drive recently, the civic body recovered Rs 91.21 lakh from consumers, while Rs 2.29 crore remains outstanding as water dues,” a civic body official said.

The financial burden intensified after the JSD, through a notification issued on September 21, 2024, raised the water tariff nearly fourfold, from Rs 27.71 per kilolitre to Rs 100 per kilolitre. The revised rates applied to areas under the Solan and Palampur MCs, where the department supplies water, unlike other urban local bodies that manage their own distribution.

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However, residents of newly merged rural areas and some pockets, including Ward No. 1, continue to pay Rs 13 per 1,000 litres.

Ahead of the civic body elections, the Congress-run MC had decided against passing on the revised tariff to consumers while continuing to bear the higher levy charged by the JSD. This widened the gap between expenditure and revenue. The situation has persisted despite a change in leadership, with the BJP’s Mayor taking over in July this year following fresh elections.

Superintending Engineer, JSD, Solan, Sanjeev Soni said the state government had sought a report on the modalities of the transfer in March. The department had flagged the need for additional staff to manage distribution, but no further progress had been made.

The JSD had also proposed a uniform water tariff across the corporation, in line with rates applicable to urban consumers in the state. However, the proposal remains pending, leaving Solan MC grappling with mounting liabilities and no immediate relief in sight.