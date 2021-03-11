Cabinet nod to free water supply in rural areas, 2 LPG cylinders in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 26

The Cabinet today approved several “populist” announcements made by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur earlier, including 50 per cent concession to women in ticket charges in ordinary intra-state government buses, free domestic water supply in rural areas from May 2022 and two free LPG cylinders to the beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojana.

Some major announcements, being viewed as pre-election sops, are aimed at wooing women, who constitute almost 50 per cent of the electorate. The Cabinet approved the grant of child adoption leave up to 12 weeks for regular women government employees. It gave nod to the Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojana aimed at improving the nutritional status of mothers and children through multiple intensified interventions. The Rs 65 crore scheme would help in curbing childhood malnutrition by combating ailments such as diarrhoea, pneumonia and anaemia.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to provide government guarantee in favour of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for raising a term loan of Rs 160 crore to buy 360 new buses. It enhanced the honorarium paid to part-time workers of the Revenue Department from Rs 4,100 to Rs 5,000 per month and of lambardars from Rs 2,300 to Rs 3,200 per month. It also enhanced the honorarium paid to various categories of employees, including 2,477 SMC teachers, 20,650 cook-cum-helpers under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, 581 water carriers in the Education Department to honour the Chief Minister’s announcements.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for providing two sets of school uniform to pre-primary (nursery) students enrolled in government schools under the Atal School Vardi Yojana along with Rs 200 per annum as stitching charges. It approved the extension of the existing One Time Settlement Scheme of HP Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Corporation Ltd. for one year, besides waiving Rs 2.83 crore as margin money loan and interest, which would benefit 11,133 beneficiaries.

It gave approval to raising the salary/ honorarium of 247 employees working in Himachal Pradesh Bal/Balika Asharams, State/ District Child Protection Units and State Adoption Resource Centres run by the Himachal Pradesh Child Welfare Council.

