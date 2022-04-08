Himachal cabinet nod to mobile clinics in all segments

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 7

The Cabinet today gave approval for starting one Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic in all 68 Assembly segments in the state. The mobile clinics would have facilities for testing, consultation, prescription, including dispensing of medicine, basic laboratory services, vaccination facilities and procedures by a general practitioner/ specialist doctor.

In a much-awaited decision, the Cabinet decided to grant the higher pay structure to constables appointed in 2015 and 2016. It allowed the grant of the higher pre-revised pay band and grade pay to the constables on the notional basis since the new Himachal Pradesh (Revised Pay) Rules-2022 came into force on January 1, 2022, effective from January 1, 2016.

The constables would now have the option to choose fixation of pay under the relevant factor of pay fixation and the payment of arrears of pay would depend upon their options under the revised rules.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to the Mukhya Mantri Swablamban Yojana-2022 to ensure the maximum coverage of eligible categories. It was decided that the grants to women and handicapped be increased to 35 per cent and the grants to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to 30 per cent.

The Cabinet also gave approval to the draft of the policy for the recruitment of 5,000 workers in the Public Works Department for maintenance of roads and other official works. They would be appointed on a honorarium of Rs 4,500 per month.