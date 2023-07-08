Cafeteria, parking lot to be built at Triloknath temple

Mandi, July 7
Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur yesterday laid the foundation stone of a parking lot and a cafeteria at the Triloknath temple in Lahaul and Spiti district to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.52 crore.
The MLA said that after the opening of the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway, tourist influx in Lahaul and Spiti had increased considerably. The government had earmarked a budget for the construction of a parking lot at the temple, which was a long-pending demand of the people of the region.
The temple is situated in Udaipur subdivision of the district and is revered by both Hindus and Buddhists. The Hindus consider Triloknath as ‘Lord Shiva’ while the Buddhists consider the deity as ‘Arya Avalokiteshwar ‘. Tibetans call him ‘Garja Fagspa‘.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks poll panel heads for 4 states
Reviews election preparedness in 14 northern states, UTs
Rein in Khalistani extremists, Doval tells British NSA
Wants stern action against those threatening envoys
‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case
BJP MP faces allegations by 7 women wrestlers