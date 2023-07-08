Cafeteria, parking lot to be built at Triloknath temple

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 7

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur yesterday laid the foundation stone of a parking lot and a cafeteria at the Triloknath temple in Lahaul and Spiti district to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.52 crore.

The MLA said that after the opening of the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway, tourist influx in Lahaul and Spiti had increased considerably. The government had earmarked a budget for the construction of a parking lot at the temple, which was a long-pending demand of the people of the region.

The temple is situated in Udaipur subdivision of the district and is revered by both Hindus and Buddhists. The Hindus consider Triloknath as ‘Lord Shiva’ while the Buddhists consider the deity as ‘Arya Avalokiteshwar ‘. Tibetans call him ‘Garja Fagspa‘.