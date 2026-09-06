CAG report exposes financial mismanagement by Himachal Pradesh Government: BJP

State BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma on Saturday accused the Congress government of pushing Himachal Pradesh towards financial bankruptcy, citing the latest CAG report on the state’s finances.

Sharma said the report highlighted the state’s mounting debt, fiscal deficit and alleged irregularities in government procurement and GST collection. He said 86 per cent of the state’s revenue receipts were being spent on salaries, pensions and subsidies, leaving limited resources for development and infrastructure.

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He said the revenue deficit had reached Rs 6,804 crore, or 2.94 per cent of GSDP, while the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 12,611 crore, or 5.44 per cent of GSDP, exceeding the prescribed FRBM limits.

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Sharma claimed the government raised Rs 26,622 crore in fresh loans during 2024-25, of which Rs 18,169 crore was used to repay the principal on old debt. He also alleged irregularities in e-procurement, GST and e-way bill compliance, saying GST scrutiny indicated suppression of turnover worth Rs 121 crore, potentially involving Rs 21.84 crore in tax liability.

The BJP spokesperson demanded immediate implementation of CAG recommendations and strict action against those responsible for revenue leakages and irregularities.