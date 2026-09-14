Call for reforms

The situation calls for a drastic change in the state’s tourism policy. Simply increasing tourist arrivals cannot be the measure of tourism success. Himachal Pradesh needs a long-term policy based on sustainability, carrying capacity and the availability of basic infrastructure.

The state must invest heavily in better roads, air connectivity, public transport, parking facilities, sewage treatment, drinking water supply, waste management and other civic infrastructure before opening more destinations to large-scale tourism. Expansion of the state’s air network and improved connectivity to Kangra and other emerging tourist centres could help distribute tourist traffic instead of concentrating it in a few overcrowded destinations.

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There is also an urgent need to develop new tourism circuits and promote lesser-known destinations in a planned manner, while ensuring that their ecological carrying capacity is not exceeded. Tourism infrastructure should be created first, rather than allowing construction to mushroom and infrastructure to follow later.

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The government needs to move from a tourist-footfall-driven model to quality, regulated and carrying-capacity-based tourism. Strict enforcement of construction norms, protection of agricultural and forest land, regulation of water consumption, scientific waste and sewage management, and proper traffic and parking plans must become an integral part of tourism planning.

Himachal Pradesh’s greatest tourism asset is its natural environment. If the state allows uncontrolled construction, congestion, pollution and resource depletion to continue, it risks destroying the very landscape that attracts visitors.

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The objective should therefore be not more tourists at any cost, but better tourism with better infrastructure, higher visitor spending, longer stays and minimal ecological damage. The choice is between planned, sustainable tourism and an unregulated tourism boom that could eventually undermine the state’s economy as well as its environment.

Tourism may contribute around 7 per cent to Himachal Pradesh’s economy, but the unchecked growth of the industry is increasingly coming at the cost of the state’s fragile ecology and overstretched civic infrastructure.

Kangra district, home to popular destinations such as Palampur, Bir-Billing and McLeodganj, is witnessing a sharp rise in tourist footfall. However, infrastructure and regulatory mechanisms have failed to keep pace with this expansion, raising serious questions over the sustainability of the tourism model being pursued in the region.

The unchecked construction of hotels, resorts, homestays and commercial establishments has changed the landscape of several tourist destinations. Forest areas and agricultural land are increasingly being converted for commercial use, while high-rise and other constructions have come up in areas where carrying capacity and planning norms remain major concerns.

Water scarcity is emerging as one of the biggest challenges. During the summer months, Dharamsala, McLeodganj, Palampur and Bir-Billing face acute shortages, even as hotels, resorts and homestays continue to expand. The growing demand from tourists is putting additional pressure on already limited water resources and existing supply systems.

Bir-Billing, which has emerged as an international paragliding destination, provides a stark example of the changing rural landscape.