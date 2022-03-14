Call for revision of pension

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, march 13

The HPSEBL Pensioners’ Welfare Association and HP Government Pensioners have urged the state to adopt the first formulation of notional pay fixation on the pattern of the Central Government, for the revision of pension to its state pensioners.

In a statement issued here today, HPSEBL Pensioners’ Welfare Association state president BK Sood and general secretary PL Gupta said a joint meeting of the HPSEBL and government pensioners was held at Panchkula recently.

The government notification regarding the revision of pension of pre-2016 pensioners was discussed at the meeting, they said.

But, they regretted that the government had adopted only second formulation of 2.57 index factor of the Central government and ignored the first formulation of revision of pension on the basis of notional pay fixation as notified by the Government of India on May 12, 2017.

“This notification states that higher of the amount arrived at out of both calculations will be fixed as the revised pension on January 1, 2016,” they stated.

The Himachal Government should also issue a modified notification forthwith, the members added.