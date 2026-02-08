Call forwarding new modus operandi of cybercriminals to dupe people

Advertisement

As a result, the scammers receive all calls, one-time passwords (OTPs) and other important messages, which they then use to get access to the financial transactions of the victim. The scammers then dupe people by transferring their money to their bank accounts without the knowledge of the victim.

Such a case was reported in Shimla recently where a senior citizen lost around Rs 10 lakh after he received a call from a suspicious phone number. As per the complainant, he received a call and then received a message mentioning that Rs 10 lakh had been withdrawn from his bank account. He stated that he did not receive any OTP, neither did he click on any fake link. The police are investigating the case.

The police have advised people to never respond to suspicious and unknown calls and immediately report the matter to the cyber cell of the police by dialing toll-free helpline number 1930 in case of being duped by cybercriminals.

Additionally, people have also been advised to never share any personal or financial information with anyone and never click or open a suspicious link that can lead to identity theft and financial losses. Furthermore, the police have also advised people to always be aware of new ways the cybercriminals are using to avoid falling victim to such scams.

The police emphasize immediate reporting of cybercrime cases. They state that reporting a cybercrime within the first three hours is crucial as this can help in arresting the criminal, freezing the bank account and also increases the chances of recovering the lost money.

Reporting a cybercrime within the first three hours, also known as the ‘golden hours’, helps in minimising financial losses as immediate action is taken against the fraudsters.