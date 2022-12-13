Call meeting on water utilisation: High Court directs Himachal authority

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, December 12
With a view to ensuring proper water utilisation in the state, the High Court has directed the Director, Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, to get inputs along with suggestions from the field on the best use of water discharged from various sewerage treatment plants (STPs), natural sources and rain not only for the purpose of fire-fighting, but also for its use in households, toilets, etc.
Next hearing on Jan 5
The court also requested the amicus curiae (court friend) or his authorised representatives to participate in the deliberations. It directed that the outcome of the deliberations should be placed before the court on the next date of hearing and listed the matter on January 5.
A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh directed him that the suggestions so received be then deliberated at the level of the director by calling the online meeting of all DCs and representatives of the departments concerned along with all stakeholders and also the representatives from ‘Him Urja’, the Horticulture Department and the Agriculture Department.
The court clarified in its order that after carrying out deliberations, a final meeting would be convened on December 27 under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer (Chief Secretary), State Disaster Management.
Passing the directions, the court observed, “It is expected that all stakeholders will put in their suggestions so that a meaningful solution to these problems could be found out.”
The court passed this order on a public interest litigation petition highlighting the issues of water scarcity and utilisation.
