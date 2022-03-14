Call to educate PRI representatives on forest rights in Lahaul and Spiti

Mandi, March 13
Zila parishad member Kunga Bodh has urged the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti to impart training on forest rights claim to the representatives of the panchayati raj institutions in Lahaul and Spiti so that they could educate public about the same in their respective panchayats.
He said owing to the lack of knowledge, the FRA claims made by residents in Lahaul and Spiti were being rejected by the committees at sub division level due to the shortcomings in it.
DC Neeraj Kumar said the administration was planning to start a sensitisation campaign to educate the representatives about forest rights’ claim. —
