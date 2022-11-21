Call to reopen Chakki bridge for heavy vehicles

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR NOVEMBER 20

After the withdrawal of the monsoon in the first week of October, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) opened the interstate Chakki bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway at Kandwal in

Nurpur for light passenger vehicles on October 12. But, the highway is yet to be opened for heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks.

Keeping in view the hardships being faced by people, especially bus passengers, who travel through the Kandwal-Lodhwan-Pathankot link road to reach Pathankot, the demand to open the bridge for heavy vehicles is gaining momentum.

Two pillars of the bridge had been exposed from the riverbed due to flash flood and rampant illegal mining and the NHAI had closed it for 25 days till September 18. The NHAI had spent lakhs of rupees for undertaking the protection work of the exposed pillars. But the embankment around the pillars washed away due to flash flood in the Chakki rivulet

on September 25, forcing the authorities to close traffic on the bridge.

The local administration has diverted the heavy vehicles from Kandwal-Lodhwan-Pathankot link road after the closure of the bridge. A barricade has been put up at the inter-state Kandwal barrier in Nurpur to stop the entry and exit of these vehicles.

The passengers travelling in buses are suffering as they have to travel 20 km more to reach their destinations in Mamoon, Haryal, Chhatwal, Jandwal and Chakki Padah areas.

Rajiv Raju, president of the Veopar Mandal, Jassur, and Rakesh Bharti, vice-chairman of the Market Welfare Committee, Jassur, have demanded the reopening of the bridge for heavy vehicles.

Ravi Dutt Sharma, president, District Kangra Private Bus Operators Welfare Society, says that the passengers, who have to take buses for Chamba and Dalhousie at the Chakki Padah bus stoppage on the Kandwal-Pathankot highway, have to travel 15 to 20 km more.

“Private bus operators are paying road tax in Punjab for plying their buses without using Kandwal-Chakki-Pathankot as they are using alternative Kandwal-Lodhwan link road that falls in Himachal jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, an NHAI official said the protection work by raising embankment around the pillars was underway and the bridge would be reopened for heavy vehicles after the completion of the work.

Bus passengers suffer

