Call to set up walking corridor in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 29

Residents of the town have urged the government as well as the municipal authorities to develop a walking corridor for them where they can walk without any hassle of traffic hazard.

They said there was no such corridor in the town where they could walk freely without any hassle of traffic chaos. Most of the pedestrian paths in the town remained encroached upon by shopkeepers.

The Citizens Council, Mandi, also raised this issue with the government as well as the

MC authorities.

Birbal Sharma, a resident of the town, said senior citizens preferred walk to keep themselves fit.

But due to the lack of walking corridors, they had to walk on narrow paths along the road by putting their lives at risk.

OP Kapoor, president of the Citizens Council, Mandi, said, “There is an urgent need to develop a walking corridor. We had submitted a memorandum of demands to the MC as well as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.”

“We have suggested developing a walking corridor along the Beas and Suketi rivers,” he said.

Virender Bhatt, Deputy Mayor of the Mandi MC, said, “The MC authorities and the district administration had submitted a development plan for the beautification of the town to the state government in which the construction of a walking corridor was also proposed. There was a proposal to underground electric, telecommunication and cable wires, besides beautification of ghats in the vicinity of the Beas. The plan would be executed at Rs 900 crore and a DPR of this project had been prepared.”