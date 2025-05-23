DT
Camp at Army school concludes

Camp at Army school concludes

Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 23, 2025 IST
A three-day training camp aimed at inculcating vital life skills among the students concluded at Army Public School, Dagshai. Held in collaboration with the Hindustan Scout and Guide, the training camp was tailored for students of Classes VI and VII, where 113 participants actively engaged in a variety of activities designed to foster leadership, discipline and teamwork.

In a bid to instill essential life skills and the spirit of scouting among the young learners, the camp saw student participation in hands-on sessions and demonstrations on first aid comprising bandaging techniques, and lifts and carries. They also practiced surya namaskar while also exploring creative skills through fireless cooking while also ensruing their participation in the flag and investiture ceremony.

The training sessions further enriched students’’ knowledge on the history of scouting, the scout/guide promise and law, as well as the signs, salute, left-hand shake (LHS) and motto. Special emphasis was laid on the importance of prayer, flag song, uniform etiquette and understanding the significance of HSG, WFIS and the national flag.

The camp was conducted under the able guidance of experienced trainers, including Pushpraj (secretary of state, Hindustan Scout and Guide), Varun Manhas (district secretary), Rahul Jaswal and Meenakshi Malik.

