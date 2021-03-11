Campaign for old-age pension beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 7

DC Arindam Chaudhary asked departments concerned to ensure 100 per cent coverage of eligible people under the old-age pension scheme in Mandi district in a stipulated time. A special campaign is being run in the district by the administration for the purpose.

The DC directed the departments concerned to aim to cover all eligible beneficiaries above 60 years of age by holding special meetings in all Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban bodies in the district.

He said after 30 days, certificates would also be taken from every panchayat and urban body regarding their 100 per cent coverage of eligible people in their area.