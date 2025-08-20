DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Campaign to promote reading among children

Campaign to promote reading among children

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur launched the "My Book My Story" campaign in Shimla on Monday.
Advertisement

To lure schoolchildren into the world of books, the Education Department has launched ''My Book, My Story'' campaign. Under this initiative, a mobile library will visit 10,000 primary and middle schools across the state, promoting reading habits among students.

Advertisement

While flagging off the mobile library here yesterday, Education Minister Rohit Thakur expressed concern over the declining interest in reading books among children. “The campaign aims to strengthen the reading culture among students and make reading a part of daily routine,” the minister said.

Samagra Shiksha Director Rajesh Sharma said under the campaign books suitable for different age groups would be displayed, encouraging students to read and develop their literary skills. The campaign will include activities like everyday reading and read aloud sessions to foster reading habit.

Advertisement

The campaign is being implemented in collaboration with Room to Read India Trust, providing access to a vast collection of books and resources. The campaign will run until September 8, concluding on International Literacy Day. On this day, special programme will be organised in schools to discuss the importance of reading and award students demonstrating commitment to reading.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts