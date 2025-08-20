Campaign to promote reading among children

To lure schoolchildren into the world of books, the Education Department has launched ''My Book, My Story'' campaign. Under this initiative, a mobile library will visit 10,000 primary and middle schools across the state, promoting reading habits among students.

Advertisement

While flagging off the mobile library here yesterday, Education Minister Rohit Thakur expressed concern over the declining interest in reading books among children. “The campaign aims to strengthen the reading culture among students and make reading a part of daily routine,” the minister said.

Samagra Shiksha Director Rajesh Sharma said under the campaign books suitable for different age groups would be displayed, encouraging students to read and develop their literary skills. The campaign will include activities like everyday reading and read aloud sessions to foster reading habit.

Advertisement

The campaign is being implemented in collaboration with Room to Read India Trust, providing access to a vast collection of books and resources. The campaign will run until September 8, concluding on International Literacy Day. On this day, special programme will be organised in schools to discuss the importance of reading and award students demonstrating commitment to reading.