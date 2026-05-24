Campaigning concludes for first phase of Panchayati Raj elections in Mandi

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has issued strict orders prohibiting election campaigning during the 48-hour period preceding the conclusion of voting for elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions in Mandi district.

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According to the election schedule issued by the State Election Commission, polling in the district will be conducted in three phases on May 26, May 28 and May 30, from 7 am to 3 pm.

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Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan stated that campaigning for the first phase of gram panchayats will end at 3 pm on May 24. For the second phase, electioneering will conclude at 3 pm on May 26, while campaigning for the third phase will officially end at 3 pm on May 28.

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The orders have been issued under Section 158-B of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. Under these provisions, no individual will be allowed to organise, conduct, participate in, or address any public meeting or procession related to the elections during the 48-hour silence period before polling concludes in any voting area.

The administration has also imposed restrictions on the display and promotion of election-related material through cinema, television or similar electronic devices during the prohibited period. Furthermore, organising musical events, theatrical performances, entertainment shows or any public amusement programmes intended to influence voters or promote election propaganda has also been banned.

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Officials warned that violation of these provisions could lead to imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both.

In a separate order, the District Election Officer has prohibited people from carrying arms or weapons in and around polling stations on voting days.

As per the directive, only returning officers, presiding officers, police personnel and other officials deployed for maintaining law and order at polling booths will be permitted to carry arms while on duty.

Apart from the authorised personnel, no person will be allowed to enter the vicinity of polling stations carrying any weapon defined under the Arms Act, 1959.

The administration stated that anyone found violating the order may face imprisonment of up to two years, a fine or both. In addition, any weapon found in possession of the offender can be confiscated, and the arms licence issued to the individual may also be cancelled.

The district administration has appealed to political parties, candidates and the public to strictly follow the election guidelines to ensure free, fair and peaceful panchayat elections across Mandi district.

PRI polls: 2K cops deployed in Shimla district

Shimla: About 2,000 police and Home Guard personnel have been deployed across Shimla district in view of elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to be held in three phases on May 26, 28 and 30.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said that extensive security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful, fair and smooth elections.

“Special security arrangements are in place at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations in the district. Teams are continuously carrying out patrolling, naka checking and surveillance to effectively deal with any untoward incident or law and order situation,” the SSP said.