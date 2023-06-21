Campus placement for 60 posts on Thursday

Our Correspondent

Chamba: The Department of Labour And Employment will organise a campus interview at the District Employment Office, Baloo, on Thursday at 10 am. District Employment Officer Arvind Singh Chauhan said 60 posts would be filled by the NSEC HR Service Limited during campus interview for Parwanoo, Baddi, Jhadmajri and Barotiwala locations. Those selected would get Rs 15,000 salary.