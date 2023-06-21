Campus placement for 60 posts on Thursday

Chamba: The Department of Labour And Employment will organise a campus interview at the District Employment Office, Baloo, on Thursday at 10 am. District Employment Officer Arvind Singh Chauhan said 60 posts would be filled by the NSEC HR Service Limited during campus interview for Parwanoo, Baddi, Jhadmajri and Barotiwala locations. Those selected would get Rs 15,000 salary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM in US to firm up ties in strategic sphere, focus on defence industry
‘Together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challen...
Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete
HP Govt nod to construction in 17 green belts | Environmenta...