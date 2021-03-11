Canadian High Commission, CII explore areas for tie-ups

Shimla, June 7
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Himachal and Canadian High Commission discussed the potential for collaboration in various projects. A delegation of Canadian High Commission in India led by Cameron Mackay, High Commissioner, Canadian High Commission, met CII Himachal Pradesh office-bearers here today to discuss the areas of collaboration.
Mackay appreciated the start-up India campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested that Indian start-up should open their offices in Canada and leverage the benefits of free trade agreement of Canada with many countries such as the USA, EU, Japan and many other nations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
New rules to pick Chief of Defence Staff, 3-star officers eligible
Notification out, selection likely soon
Ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest exposes 'nexus' among officials, middlemen, leaders
‘Took commission’ for allowing illegal felling of trees, ‘ki...