Canadian High Commission, CII explore areas for tie-ups

Shimla, June 7

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Himachal and Canadian High Commission discussed the potential for collaboration in various projects. A delegation of Canadian High Commission in India led by Cameron Mackay, High Commissioner, Canadian High Commission, met CII Himachal Pradesh office-bearers here today to discuss the areas of collaboration.

Mackay appreciated the start-up India campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested that Indian start-up should open their offices in Canada and leverage the benefits of free trade agreement of Canada with many countries such as the USA, EU, Japan and many other nations.