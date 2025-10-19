Canadian paraglider stranded in Dhauladhar ranges after crash landing

A Canadian paraglider, Megan Elizabeth, has been stranded in the higher hills of the Dhauladhar ranges in Talan Jot, north of Himani Chamunda temple, for the past 24 hours after her paraglider crash landed.

Advertisement

The Baijnath administration has launched a rescue operation with the help of climbers and volunteers from the Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA).

Advertisement

Elizabeth, a solo flier, took off from Billing on Saturday and was supposed to land at Chogan after two hours, but she lost her route and was trapped in the high mountains near Talan Jot, north of Himani Chamunda temple, at an altitude of 14,000 feet above sea level. She spent the night in freezing temperatures, but fortunately, she had a radio set and mobile phone with her, which allowed her to inform members of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association.

Advertisement

The association immediately started a rescue operation, and her family arranged a helicopter to aid in the search effort.

SDM Baijnath Sankalap Gautam confirmed that the pilot had landed in high hills between Himani Chamunda temple and Triund, and a rescue operation began after tracing her location with the help of Google Maps.

Advertisement

Elizabeth had enough eatables, medicines, and warm jackets with her and the administration is in touch with her. Efforts are underway to rescue her as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a paraglider has been stranded or lost their life in these hills, with several incidents occurring in the past where neither the bodies of pilots nor their gliders were recovered.