Cancer hospital building near IGMC to be ready by May-end

Shimla, February 17

The cancer hospital building at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) here, which is coming up at a cost of Rs 14.64 crore, will be ready by the end of May this year.

While inspecting the under-construction building, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said the building would have five floors with a lift for the convenience of the patients.

At the moment the cancer hospital runs in an old building, where the cancer patients don’t even have seating facility. The minister said that the latest equipment would be established for the convenience of the patients at the hospital.

The minister further said that PET scan facility is also being set up near the cancer hospital. The facility would come up in a separate building. The government has released an amount of Rs 5 crore for civil works. In the absence of the PET scan facility, patients have to rush to Chandigarh. While they get long dates at the PGI for the test, private facilities charge heavily from the patients for the test, ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

“Once the PET scan facility becomes functional, it would prove to a huge facility for cancer patients,” said a doctor.

The Health Minister also inspected the new OPD building at the IGMC, which is lying unused due to the pending NGT clearance. Shandil said the block would soon be made available for starting OPDs. “The building is equipped with all facilities and it would be soon made available for OPDs,” he said.

Shandil further said that a parking lot is being constructed near the IGMC at a cost of Rs 32 crore through Smart City Mission. “It will be an eight-floor parking lot and will be ready by December 2024,” he said, adding that it would have space for over 500 vehicles.