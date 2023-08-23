Shimla: Cancer inn on nullah near IGMC keeps fears afloat

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, August 22
Like a few other buildings in Shimla, Ashray Rotary, an inn for cancer patients and their attendants, has been built on a nullah near Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. While it’s a comfortable and cost-effective facility for cancer patients coming here from across the state for treatment, there are apprehensions the nullah flowing right beneath it could be a safety concern at some point in time.
“The nullah and a natural water source underneath the building have been properly channelled. So, we do not see the nullah causing any problem to the building,” said Adarsh Sood, an official from the trust that runs the facility. Virender Sood, another office-bearer, said the building and its foundation had been scientifically laid and the well-channelled nullah would not compromise the safety. Incidentally, the MC runs a parking lot on the ground and the first floor of the building. “Many buildings in Shimla have been built on nullahs,” said Shimla MC Mayor Surinder Chauhan. “We will see what can be done about the nullah that flows through the inn for cancer patients,” he assured.
Meanwhile, the road from Sanjauli to the IGMC, particularly the stretch from Government Degree College, Sanjauli, to the hospital, gets inundated when it rains. “We have a problem on this stretch as parkings are being constructed. We will try and have better drainage at these points,” said Chauhan. MC executive engineer Rajesh Thakur said several drains and culverts have choked due to the construction of covered footpath along the road. “We will get the drains and culverts checked,” said Thakur.
