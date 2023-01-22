Candidates for Jr office asst's post meet CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 21

Candidates for the post of the JOA-IT (junior office assistant) today met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and submitted a memorandum, urging him for appointments.

In the memorandum, they requested the Chief Minister to resume the process to appoint candidates, who had cleared the exam in 2021.

Rahul, a candidate, said, “In 2020, the state government had started the recruitment process to fill 1,867 posts of JOA-IT. The written examination was conducted in March 2021 and more than 1.10 lakh candidates took it. After that, 19,000 candidates were shortlisted for the typing test and 4,300 of them cleared the test. However, the final merit list of the selected candidates was not released.”

Swati, another aspirant, said, “Most of the candidates come from a humble background and have worked hard to clear the exam. However, even after three years, the recruitment process hasn’t started and we are still waiting for appointment letters.”

Vikash, another candidate, said, “We met the CM and requested him not only to resume the appointment process but also expedite it. Our future is dependent on his decision and we are quite hopeful that the new government will resolve the matter and provide us jobs. The CM has given us assurance that he will look into the matter and try to resolve it on priority.”