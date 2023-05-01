Candidates promise to improve amenities in Khalini

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, April 30

Traffic jams, drug menace, lack of proper drainage, parking woes, narrow roads and stray cattle menace plague the Khalini area in Ward Number 33 here. Residents claim they have brought these issues to the notice of the ward councillor and the authorities concerned, but not much has been done so far.

Puran Mal (BJP)

AAP candidate Dalip Azad said, “The parking problem in the ward is grave. Many areas here do not have ambulance road, as a result residents have to face a lot of inconvenience in case of medical emergencies. Owing to poor sewerage and rainwater drainage, water often enters houses in lower areas of the ward. There are also complaints of inflated garbage collection bills.”

BJP candidate Puran Mal (ward councillor from 2017 to 2022) said, “We have got parking lots constructed in the ward, besides ensuring widening of several roads. A foot overbridge has also been constructed to decongest the ward. We have established two community centres, a reading room, an ambulance road, a water ATM, a children’s park with yoga, gymnasium and meditation segments, besides ensuring complete sewerage connectivity.”

Dalip Azad (AAP)

“Wiping out drug menace, installing advanced streetlights, developing more parking spaces, resolving water problem and providing better medical services will be our top priorities,” he added.

Congress candidate Chaman Prakash said addressing various issues and serving residents as per their requirements would be his priority. The problems of parking, water supply, ambulance road and traffic jams would be resolved after winning the elections, he added.