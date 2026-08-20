Can’t fight BJP, RSS until we destroy enemy within: Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi

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“Our fight is with the BJP and the RSS. Until we destroy the enemy within the party, how can we fight the enemy outside?” Negi said while addressing a programme at the Congress headquarters here.

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The remarks came in the presence of HPCC president Vinay Kumar and assumed significance as Negi has in the past publicly opposed some organisational appointments. His sharpest criticism has been directed at Nigam Bhandari’s appointment as president of the Kinnaur District Congress Committee, with Negi describing him as the BJP’s “B team and sleeper cell”.

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Although Negi did not name anyone on Wednesday, Bhandari was present at the programme. “We know that we have to fight the BJP and the RSS. But how can we fight them if we bring into the party’s forefront such people who have stayed away from the Congress for a long time and have never spoken against the BJP?” he said.

Negi said he would take up the issue with the party high command and apprise it of the functioning of such “sleeper cells” at different organisational levels.

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He also warned that giving key positions to people who had not remained with the Congress during difficult times would weaken the party and undermine the morale of its grassroots workers.

“Such workers will feel discouraged and disappointed if people who have not stood with the party are given prominence,” he said.

The remarks came at a programme where Congress MLA Anuradha Rana assumed charge as president of the Himachal Pradesh Tribal Congress. Her appointment marks a significant organisational responsibility for the Lahaul and Spiti legislator.

Negi’s latest comments indicate that differences over organisational appointments remain unresolved within the state Congress, despite the party preparing to strengthen its organisational structure.