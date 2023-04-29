Canteen built in IGMC attic in violation of norms, says PWD

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 28

A canteen was constructed on the attic floor of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in violation of the construction plan for the building. It is believed that the leakage of the LPG from the canteen led to a massive fire on Thursday morning at the hospital.

“There was no provision for a canteen in our drawings on the attic floor. As per the plan, the floor was supposed to house only doctors’ chambers and a meeting hall,” said an official from Public Works Department (PWD), which planned and constructed the multi-storeyed building. “It’s not in our control if the plan has been altered after we handed over the building to the hospital,” the official said.

IGMC Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Rahul Rao, who took charge about three months ago, said there was a doctors’ lounge on the floor. “We are checking papers whether it had a canteen or not,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CPM has alleged the canteen was allotted without following the required tendering process and demanded judicial inquiry into the matter. “A big amount was spent by the hospital administration on the furniture in the canteen, and it was allotted to a chosen person without following the tendering procedure. It reeks of corruption, and the government should order an inquiry to find out the truth,” said CPM leader Sanjay Chauhan.

Chauhan further alleged that inaugurating the building without an NOC from the Fire Department was a big lapse.

Responding to the allegation of awarding the canteen to a contractor without following proper procedure, Dr Rao said the space was allotted to the State Association of Medical and Dental Teachers (SAMDCOT) more than a year ago. “The association kept a person to run a canteen for them. We are finding out the terms and conditions on which the canteen was being run,” the MS said.

FIR against person running canteen