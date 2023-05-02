Capacity-building programme at Solan school

Solan, May 1
A one-day capacity-building programme on ‘Learning Outcomes and Pedagogies’ was organised by the CBSE’s Centre of Excellence, Panchkula, at Eicher School, Parwanoo. The programme concluded last evening.
In all, 80 teachers and educators participated in the programme. Educator and trainer, Ravi Sharma from Army Public School, Dagshai, was the resource person for the day. He equipped the teachers with latest innovative teaching strategies and methods that would be helpful in the growth of the students and teachers alike.
He stressed on the importance of learning outcomes and their assessment. This includes strategies on how to improve teaching in classroom by following learning outcomes based on the blooms taxonomy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’
Says 6-month waiting period can be waived for divorce by mut...
Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court
CJI-led Bench defers hearing on petitions to August