Car driver gets 1-year jail for rash driving

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, NOVEMBER 7

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nurpur, Baljeet Singh convicted Paras Mahajan, a resident of Pathankot, for rash and negligent driving and awarded him one year’s imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on him on Monday. An FIR under sections 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC had been registered against him on December 25, 2015 when his speeding car had hit two pedestrians on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway at Jassur, near here.

Pedestrians identified as Rahul Rana of Nurpur and Sushil Singh of Kopra village had sustained grievous injuries. The accused allegedly had dragged accident victim Rahul Rana over 200 metres on the highway with an aim to flee the spot but the victim kept holding the roof carrier. Later, the locals caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

