Car falls into gorge, 1 dead

Mandi, January 12
One person was killed while two others were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Nagchala on the Jogindernagar-Sarkaghat road in the district last night.
The deceased was later identified as Ritesh, aka Rippi, of Nada village in Mohali (Punjab). Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said three persons from Nada village in Mohali were travelling to Jogindernagar from Chandigarh in an Innova car. Driver Sandeep lost control over the wheel at Nagchala and the car fell into the gorge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...