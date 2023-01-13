Car falls into gorge, 1 dead

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 12

One person was killed while two others were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Nagchala on the Jogindernagar-Sarkaghat road in the district last night.

The deceased was later identified as Ritesh, aka Rippi, of Nada village in Mohali (Punjab). Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said three persons from Nada village in Mohali were travelling to Jogindernagar from Chandigarh in an Innova car. Driver Sandeep lost control over the wheel at Nagchala and the car fell into the gorge.

