Car falls into gorge, 1 dead

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 2

One person was killed and another seriously injured when the car (HP 91-3368) they were travelling in fell into a 200-feet deep gorge on the Chowari-Jot road, 7 km from Chowari town neighbouring the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency, early this morning.

Car driver Avinash (26), a resident of Chaner village in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district, was killed while Abhishek (24), a resident of Dadoh village in Fatehpur, was injured seriously. Abhishek was admitted to the Civil Hospital at Chowari.

The police have registered a case and handed over the body to the bereaved family. The duo was on the way from Chamba to their native places when the car skidded and fell into the deep gorge.