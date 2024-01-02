Car falls into gorge, 3 killed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 1

Three persons were killed while another was injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the Rampur area of the district today. The deceased have been identified as Prakash Chand (52), a resident of Rampur, and Mahavir (32) and Onkar (37), both from Chamba district. Yagyadutt, who was injured in the accident, is also a resident of Rampur.

Meanwhile, residents of the Khanotu area gathered near the accident spot and informed the police. The police informed the family members of the deceased and the injured and started investigation. After initial investigation, the police handed over the bodies to the bereaved family members.

As per the police, the accident took place in wee hours when the driver of the car carrying four persons lost control over the wheel and it rolled down a hill in the Khanotu area in Rampur. Three persons were killed on the spot while the injured passenger was admitted to a hospital. The police are investigating the matter.

