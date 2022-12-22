Car falls into gorge, five injured

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 21

Five persons were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Parashar in the district today.

According to the police, the vehicle was on its way to the tourist spot Parashar lake in Mandi district from Kullu, when the driver lost control over the vehicle one km before Parashar lake. As a result, it fell into a gorge. At the time of incident, five persons were on board the vehicle. The police team was rushed to the spot to rescue the injured.

The injured were identified as Rahul Negi, Bhagat Ram, Khem Singh, Bhupender and Sanjeev Kumar, all natives of Kullu district.

“The injured were rushed to the nearby health centre at Kamand for medical aid. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered under Section 279, IPC, and investigation is underway to ascertain the actual cause of this incident,” the police said.