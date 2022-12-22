Car falls into gorge, five injured

Mandi, December 21
Five persons were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Parashar in the district today.
According to the police, the vehicle was on its way to the tourist spot Parashar lake in Mandi district from Kullu, when the driver lost control over the vehicle one km before Parashar lake. As a result, it fell into a gorge. At the time of incident, five persons were on board the vehicle. The police team was rushed to the spot to rescue the injured.
The injured were identified as Rahul Negi, Bhagat Ram, Khem Singh, Bhupender and Sanjeev Kumar, all natives of Kullu district.
“The injured were rushed to the nearby health centre at Kamand for medical aid. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered under Section 279, IPC, and investigation is underway to ascertain the actual cause of this incident,” the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today
Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...
BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...
Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert
Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...
Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda
A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...