Car falls into gorge in Mandi, two killed

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 24

Two persons were killed while their fellow passenger was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Shana village in Karsog of Mandi district last night.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that driver Jayanti Lal (40), a resident of Shana village, died on the spot while Basant Lal (38) died in a Karsog hospital. She added that Nand Lal (41), a resident of Karshal village, had been referred to the IGMC, Shimla.

