Car falls into gorge in Shillai, one killed

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 18

One person was killed after a car fell into a gorge at Ronhat near Shillai in Sirmaur district late this evening.

According to the police, the accident occurred as a local resident was driving his vehicle (HP 85 1471) from the Ronhat market towards his residence merely a kilometre away in Bhadrasi. The driver lost control over the wheel 500 m from Ronhat. The vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

Local residents took out the injured person from the gorge and took to the Ronhat Community Health Centre. However, the Medical Officer there declared him brought dead. The deceased was identified as Pratap Singta (46), a resident of Koti village. He was employed as a security guard at a private power project near Sainj-Khadd.

Surender Mohan, SDM, Shillai, said that the administration had disbursed an immediate relief of ?25,000 to the deceased’s family.

Meanwhile, the police have started a probe to ascertain the cause of the accident.

