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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Car falls into gorge in Shimla, five killed

Car falls into gorge in Shimla, five killed

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:11 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The damaged car that fell into a gorge in Shimla on Saturday.
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Five persons, including a woman and her son, were killed while one person was injured after the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Tikkar tehsil of Shimla district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Kalpana Devi and her son Kushal, besides three Nepalese labourers Meena, Roshani and Nirmala. The injured has been identified as Prem, another Nepalese.

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The mishap occurred near Daroti village in Tikkar tehsil when Kalpana and her son were on their way to their orchards along with three labourers. However, midway, Kushal lost control over the wheel and their car fell into a deep gorge.

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An eyewitness informed the police about the accident. A police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies. The injured was taken to the IGMC, Shimla.

SSP, Shimla, Gaurav Singh said that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway.

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Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mourned the death of people in the accident and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure the best possible treatment to the injured. He wished speedy recovery to the injured persons.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who is Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA, also expressed grief over the deaths in the accident and said that the interim relief had been provided to the affected families. He had also directed the local administration to provide all possible assistance to them and ensure the best possible medical care to the injured person.

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