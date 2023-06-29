Car falls into Rampur gorge, four killed

Shimla, June 28
Four persons were killed while one person suffered grievous injuries after the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge at Shalun Kainchi in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district this morning.
The deceased have been identified as Suman (22), Himani (22) and Sandeep (40), all residents of Kukhi village, and Avinash Manta (22), a resident of Deothi village. Shivani (22), who was critically injured, was admitted to the IGMC, Shimla.
According to the police, four persons died on the spot while one person suffered serious injuries. The victims belonged to nearby villages in Rampur subdivision and were returning from a marriage function when the accident took place.
The police said that as per the initial investigation, the car skidded off the road and fell into the gorge. The police handed over the bodies to the bereaved families after post-mortem examinations.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the death of four persons in the car accident. He directed the local administration to provide all possible help to the affected families.
As per the data of the state Disaster Management Authority, 15 persons have lost their lives in accidents since the onset of the monsoon season on June 24.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28