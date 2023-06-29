Car falls into Rampur gorge, four killed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 28

Four persons were killed while one person suffered grievous injuries after the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge at Shalun Kainchi in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Suman (22), Himani (22) and Sandeep (40), all residents of Kukhi village, and Avinash Manta (22), a resident of Deothi village. Shivani (22), who was critically injured, was admitted to the IGMC, Shimla.

According to the police, four persons died on the spot while one person suffered serious injuries. The victims belonged to nearby villages in Rampur subdivision and were returning from a marriage function when the accident took place.

The police said that as per the initial investigation, the car skidded off the road and fell into the gorge. The police handed over the bodies to the bereaved families after post-mortem examinations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the death of four persons in the car accident. He directed the local administration to provide all possible help to the affected families.

As per the data of the state Disaster Management Authority, 15 persons have lost their lives in accidents since the onset of the monsoon season on June 24.