Car falls into Sutlej in Kinnaur, 3 bodies found

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 27

Three persons were killed while one sustained minor injuries after the car they were travelling in fell into the Sutlej at Tapri in Kinnaur district on Wednesday evening. An NDRF team recovered all three bodies from the river today and handed them over to the local police.

The NDRF team reached the accident spot immediately after receiving information. It entered the river in the dark to locate the vehicle. Once the vehicle was found, the team tied it up with ropes and hooks to ensure it did not flow away. The NDRF team resumed the rescue operation this morning and recovered all three bodies. The injured person was taken to a local hospital.

