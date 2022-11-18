Car hits crane in Paonta Sahib, one killed

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 17

One person was killed when his car (HP-85-5656) rammed into a stationary hydra crane near Bhuppur in Paonta Sahib around 11 pm yesterday. The mishap occurred when he tried to steer clear of a cow that had suddenly came in front of his car. He was thrown out of the car due to the impact of the collision.

To save the cow, the driver steered his car towards roadside and it hit the tyre of a stationary hydra crane parked there. The car overturned and the driver was thrown out. He was seriously injured and died on way to hospital. The deceased has been identified as Kamal, a native of Bhatnol area in Shillai.

A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC had been registered and a probe was underway, said DSP, Paonta Sahib, Ramakant Thakur.

#paonta sahib #solan