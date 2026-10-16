Car plunges into Chamba gorge, woman killed, driver injured

A 39-year-old woman was killed and a taxi driver injured after their car plunged into a deep gorge near Tepa bend on the Tissa-Nakrod-Chanju road in Churah subdivision of Chamba district late on Wednesday. The accident went unnoticed until Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Pushpa Devi, a resident of Badhdol village in Chanju tehsil. The injured driver, Naren Singh, is also a resident of the same area.

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The police said that the car was travelling from Chanju towards Nakrod when the driver lost control on a sharp curve. The vehicle veered off the road and plunged around 800 ft into the gorge.

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With the accident occurring late at night, nobody noticed the vehicle falling into the gorge. Despite sustaining serious injuries, Naren Singh managed to make his way up to the road the following morning. He alerted passing motorists and local residents about the accident.

The motorists informed the villagers and the police, and the injured driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. A rescue team retrieved the woman’s body from the gorge.

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Salooni SDPO Ranjan Sharma said a case had been registered and further investigation was underway. The body has been handed over to the family after conducting the post-mortem examination.