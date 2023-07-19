Car plunges into gorge, 3 killed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 18

Three persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell off a road that had sunk following a landslide at Rampur area late night. The road was badly damaged and the driver of the car could not see it in the darkness. He lost control over the vehicle and it fell off the hill, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Himmat Singh (28), Ratan (50) and Veer Singh (40). All three, who died in the accident, were residents of Nankheri in Rampur area.

