Car plunges into gorge, 3 killed

Shimla, July 18
Three persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell off a road that had sunk following a landslide at Rampur area late night. The road was badly damaged and the driver of the car could not see it in the darkness. He lost control over the vehicle and it fell off the hill, said police.
The deceased have been identified as Himmat Singh (28), Ratan (50) and Veer Singh (40). All three, who died in the accident, were residents of Nankheri in Rampur area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal
In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...