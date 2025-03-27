Car plunges into gorge near Shimla, 4 killed

Four persons, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed after a car (HP 07 D 1154) they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Shimla.

The deceased have been identified as Rupa Suryawanshi (45), wife of Bhagwan Das, her daughter Pragati (14), Mukul (10), son of Het Ram, all residents of Nav Bahar in Shimla, and Jai Singh Negi (40), son of Padam Negi and a resident of Sanjauli in Shimla.

The accident took place on Tuesday night near Lalpani bridge on the Anandpur-Mehli Road when Jai Singh, who was driving the vehicle, lost its control and it skidded into a deep gorge, killing all of them on the spot.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot as soon as they received the information and took out the bodies from the gorge. The bodies were then taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for post-mortem examination. After conducting the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to their relatives for cremation.

Police officials confirmed the report and stated that further investigation is going on.