DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Car plunges into gorge near Shimla, 4 killed

Car plunges into gorge near Shimla, 4 killed

Four persons, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed after a car (HP 07 D 1154) they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Shimla. The deceased have been identified as Rupa Suryawanshi (45), wife of Bhagwan Das, her...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Four persons, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed after a car (HP 07 D 1154) they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Shimla.

The deceased have been identified as Rupa Suryawanshi (45), wife of Bhagwan Das, her daughter Pragati (14), Mukul (10), son of Het Ram, all residents of Nav Bahar in Shimla, and Jai Singh Negi (40), son of Padam Negi and a resident of Sanjauli in Shimla.

The accident took place on Tuesday night near Lalpani bridge on the Anandpur-Mehli Road when Jai Singh, who was driving the vehicle, lost its control and it skidded into a deep gorge, killing all of them on the spot.

Advertisement

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot as soon as they received the information and took out the bodies from the gorge. The bodies were then taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for post-mortem examination. After conducting the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to their relatives for cremation.

Police officials confirmed the report and stated that further investigation is going on.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper