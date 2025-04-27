Car plunges into gorge, two killed

Two persons lost their lives early Saturday morning when an Alto car (HP-30-7063) plunged into a gorge near Behna on the Luhri-Karsog road in Anni subdivision. The accident occurred around 4 am. The vehicle was badly damaged, and both occupants died on the spot.

The victims were identified as Tikam Ram (42), son of Dayal Singh from Saranthi Panchayat, and Gurdev (27), son of Ramesh from Vahan village, post office Gwalpur, Karsog. They were reportedly travelling for an urgent task when their car veered off the road.

The police reached the scene after receiving information. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem. Anni DSP Chandershekhar confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Narrow escape for tourists

In a separate incident, tourists had a narrow escape when a tempo traveller suffered brake failure on the Aut-Luhri National Highway-305 near Sojha in Banjar subdivision this afternoon. Returning from Jalori Pass towards Jibhi, the vehicle collided with another tempo traveller before halting in the middle of the road, averting a major tragedy. Only minor injuries were reported.

Local residents, who informed the police and administration, noted that the Jalori Pass to Jibhi stretch is infamous for fatal accidents due to steep descents, narrow roads, and technical flaws like black spots and absence of crash barriers. Despite being declared a National Highway over a decade ago, the road remains in poor condition.

Rajnish, a local resident, said that over the past seven years, more than 100 accidents between Sojha and Ghiyagi have claimed around 200 lives. Brake failures caused by overheating, due to drivers’ inexperience with mountain terrain, remain a common cause of accidents.