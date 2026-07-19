DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Car plunges into ravine near Panchrukhi, 72-yr-old killed

Car plunges into ravine near Panchrukhi, 72-yr-old killed

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Our Correspondent
Panchrukhi, Updated At : 11:34 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A 72-year-old man was killed and another person sustained critical injuries after a car met with an accident near Kailashpur on the Panchrukhi road on Saturday evening. According to the police, the accident occurred around 5 pm when the car reportedly went out of the driver’s control, overturned several times and plunged off the road into the bushes below.

Advertisement

The two occupants of the vehicle were identified as Karam Chand (72) and Pritam Mehra (65). Local residents rushed to the spot, launched a rescue operation and shifted both victims to Civil Hospital, Palampur.

Advertisement

Doctors declared Karam Chand dead on arrival and Pritam Mehra, who suffered serious injuries, was referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, for advanced treatment.

Advertisement

The police reached the accident site soon after receiving information, took the body into custody for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

According to local reports, both men are believed to be associated with the Aam Aadmi Party and were on their way to attend a party function at Panchrukhi when the accident occurred. However, the police have not officially confirmed this aspect.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts