Car plunges into ravine near Panchrukhi, 72-yr-old killed

A 72-year-old man was killed and another person sustained critical injuries after a car met with an accident near Kailashpur on the Panchrukhi road on Saturday evening. According to the police, the accident occurred around 5 pm when the car reportedly went out of the driver’s control, overturned several times and plunged off the road into the bushes below.

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The two occupants of the vehicle were identified as Karam Chand (72) and Pritam Mehra (65). Local residents rushed to the spot, launched a rescue operation and shifted both victims to Civil Hospital, Palampur.

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Doctors declared Karam Chand dead on arrival and Pritam Mehra, who suffered serious injuries, was referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, for advanced treatment.

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The police reached the accident site soon after receiving information, took the body into custody for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

According to local reports, both men are believed to be associated with the Aam Aadmi Party and were on their way to attend a party function at Panchrukhi when the accident occurred. However, the police have not officially confirmed this aspect.