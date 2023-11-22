Car rams into vehicles at Garkhal, 4 arrested

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 21

An overspeeding car bearing registration number (Pb 10 JD2411) rammed into four vehicles at Garkhal junction near Kasauli before fleeing this evening. According to onlookers, the car collided with an Alto car first and then it hit another car and also rammed into a bike and a motor cycle while trying to wade through a jam-packed road. The bike and motor cycle were badly damaged.

Attempts to stop the car by the police failed and the car driver fled towards Dharampur on the national highway. He also broke the naka put up by the police to stop him but was finally nabbed at Parwanoo where another police posse was waiting to nab him after receiving message from Dharampur police.

DSP Parwanoo Pranav Chauhan informed that four occupants comprising two men and two women were detained from the car owned by one Samuel, a resident of Basant Avenue area of Ludhiana. An FIR for rash and negligent driving is being registered against the driver whose medical examination is also being conducted to ascertain if he was driving in a drunken state.

#Kasauli #Solan